Bladonmore names CEO and expands to New York

As Bladonmore's new chief executive, Richard Carpenter is tasked with “driving growth, aligning wider company ambitions, and boosting the integration of the agency’s offering of strategic advisory, executive coaching and creative content”.

The business provides strategic comms services to large cap clients in the UK, Europe, the Gulf and the US. Its clients include Airbus, Landsec, ABB, Philips, Pernod Ricard and Citibank.

Carpenter joined the agency as managing partner in 2018 to lead a restructure and international expansion from the Gulf to the US. Prior to Bladonmore, he was chief executive of global comms agency MerchantCantos, which is part of Brunswick Group.

The London-headquartered Bladonmore, which also has offices in LA and Dubai, recently opened a New York office following “a period of growth and development”.

“I’m delighted to move into the new CEO role and look forward to driving Bladonmore even further forward in the next few years – alongside the fantastic team that we have assembled. We’re delivering some great work for clients and bridging the gap between high-level strategic thinking and amazing creative delivery in a digital environment. That model is being lapped up across all of our offices, so we can’t wait to extend our reach in the States,” Carpenter said.

Bladonmore chair Richard Rivlin added: “We are going to be 20 years young next year. So, it feels wonderful and natural to be appointing a CEO who has made huge strides in shaping the Bladonmore business in the past three years. Richard’s consistent commitment to always do the right thing for clients and colleagues gives me great optimism for what the future holds.”