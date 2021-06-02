Manchester’s ‘largest ever’ regeneration project hires PR agency

Citypress has been asked to deliver an integrated brief spanning corporate reputation, community engagement, placemaking and sales support across FEC’s Manchester portfolio, which includes Victoria North and MeadowSide.

The Victoria North project is part of a 15-year joint venture with Manchester City Council to build tens of thousands of new homes, public parks and community amenities across seven neighbourhoods to the north of the city centre. Citypress said it is the largest regeneration project ever seen in Manchester.

The agency said it will deliver a series of creative campaigns to support the launch of new developments, the creation of new neighbourhoods and public consultation exercises.

“Victoria North is a multifaceted, complex and diverse project that requires a broad range of communications support. We wanted to work with a single agency partner who could advise us across the piece and bring different specialisms into play as and when we need them,” FEC sales and marketing director Andrew Bradley-Nixon said.

“The ideas presented to us by Citypress were really exciting and showed an appreciation for the importance of community to our plans. We’re a locally based team that’s passionate about the city’s future and this was front and centre in their thinking.”

Citypress director Ricky Ambury added: “Working with FEC gives us the opportunity to draw on our deep property sector expertise from both our corporate and consumer teams, while delivering purpose-driven campaigns that will help FEC to make a difference to Manchester communities.

“Words like ‘landmark’ are bandied about in property far too often, but the scale and ambition of Victoria North places it among the most significant regeneration projects in Europe today. It’s a real privilege to be supporting it.”

Bruntwood, LCR, Aster and SCAPE are among the other real estate clients of Citypress, which recently claimed top spot in the PR Premier League of best places to work.