Major influencer commerce firm LTK hires UK PR agency

Eulogy won the account following a competitive pitch. The brief includes implementing a cross-channel comms strategy featuring profiles of the leadership team and the company's experience in influencer commerce.

LTK operates the shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it, which lets users browse and shop various ‘looks’ through the influencers featured. On the b2b side, brands and influencers can be matched using LTK's platform rewardStyle.

According to the company, brands have invested $1bn in influencer activity via LTK since 2011, over which period it has generated sales of $9bn.

Dave Murray, managing director, Europe, at LTK said: “We’ve been in the UK for nine years, and in that time we have built a competitive customer base of brands, creators and consumers. The UK is our European headquarters and, in LTK’s tenth anniversary year, we are investing in innovation to grow our creators' success even further, deepening relationships and reaching new audiences.

"Eulogy’s experience, creativity and clear understanding of our business make them a strategic extension of our team and we look forward to partnering on the next stage of our journey as we continue to pioneer global creator commerce.”

Adrian Brady, chairman and founder at Eulogy, said: “Part of the next generation of tech unicorns, LTK has revolutionised how brands and creators partner for success in the creator economy, and the company has a proven track record of driving sales growth and ROI. We’re excited about how LTK is shaping how brands sell, empowering creators to business success, and changing how consumers shop online. It deserves to be known for its success here in the UK and globally.”