Movers & Shakers: Redhill, Rice, Lewis, Think HQ and more

Thrive PR + Communications has hired Tom Selby (pictured above) as creative director. With over 15 years’ international and local advertising agency experience, Selby has worked at creative agencies across Hong Kong and Sydney including DDB, Tribal DDB, 303Lowe, and most recently, Archibald Williams. His new role extends the in-house content, digital and social team led by integration director Georgia Bainbridge who returned to Thrive in early 2020 after ten years at Dentsu. Baninbridge has since grown the team to a full-service digital studio with in-house designers, video producers, and social media specialists.

Integrated communications agency Think HQ has appointed Professor Shane Hearn to the agency leadership team and the newly created role of head, First Nations cngagement and Communication. Previously, as director of CultureLink, he developed the NSW Health Aboriginal Strategic Framework for the prevention and management of chronic disease in Aboriginal communities.

Rice has been appointed by serviced office supplier IWG in Singapore and Hong Kong. To date, the Rice team in Singapore and Hong Kong have helped reinforce IWG’s position in the hybrid workspace industry and highlighted its support for workers from all industries. The team also worked on the launch of IWG’s new space at The Quayside in Hong Kong.

Redhill has appointed Marienelle Castelino and Tavy Cussinel as the company’s managing directors. As part of her new role, Castelino will deepen her focus on brand leadership and corporate mandates in markets across Asia-Pacific, specifically Singapore, Indonesia, India, and Cambodia. Meanwhile, Cussinel will focus on growing the agency’s education, healthcare, luxury and lifestyle portfolios. Separately, Marion Ang and Jaslin Tan have been promoted to senior account managers; Dipti Jaiswal and Clara Tan promoted to account managers; Joseph Ng, Ruth Tan and Septy Wulandari promoted to senior account executives; and Adriana Abidin, Junyi Kuo and Angelica Muk promoted to account executives.

Milk & Honey has appointed Yvette Schlegelmilch as senior client manager. Schlegelmilch was previously account manager at Zadro Agency and has worked with brands including Genesys, Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC), and CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet. Meanwhile, the agency is preparing to add two more roles to its team: client director and associate director.

WPP AUNZ has appointed Nadia Fidler as PR Manager and Laura Backhouse as internal communications manager, reporting to the group’s head of communications and marketing AUNZ Toby Hemming. Fidler was most recently account director at PR and brand engagement agency CampaignLab. Backhouse, meanwhile, joins WPP AUNZ from global pharmaceutical research company Astellas Pharma Australia where she was corporate communications manager.

FairPrice Group, the cooperative that runs Singapore’s largest supermarket retail chain and cooked food centres, has appointed Lewis as its PR agency partner. Lewis will provide brand, communications and issues consultancy, as well as media relations, content creation and issues monitoring. The agency will also work the client’s corporate communications team to strengthen the brand’s relationship with the community.

The PR Group adds Nimble, Tic:Toc, Butn and Beforepay to its portfolio of fintech partners across the region. CEO Caroline Shawyer said that the company’s growing fintech client roster was testament to the “importance of PR for growing companies, the strength of the Australian fintech ecosystem and the company’s expertise in the area”.

Glad U Came has bagged the PR mandate for The Bath Store, a beauty brand that provides organic personal care products. The Mumbai-based agency will be responsible to handle the client’s media duties and strategic PR.

