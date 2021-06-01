ParcelLab names Diffusion AOR as it looks to raise profile in North America

NEW YORK: Operations experience management platform parcelLab has appointed Diffusion as its U.S. PR AOR.

ParcelLab offers a final-mile fulfillment service for online retailers. Julia Henry, parcelLab’s U.S. marketing and communications manager, said there was no formal RFP, but the company heard pitches from a range of agencies this year before it started working with Diffusion in May.

Diffusion is supporting the company’s ambitious growth and international expansion goals, particularly in North America. ParcelLab wants the agency to help tell the brand’s story.

“ParcelLab is still pretty unknown,” said Henry.

ParcelLab was founded in Germany in 2015. More than 500 brands worldwide, including Ikea, Puma and Bose, use its platform, the company said in a statement.

Diffusion’s PR campaign for parcelLab will include creative activations, proactive media relations, content creation and the development of data-driven thought leadership campaigns that highlight the post-purchase opportunity in the customer sales lifecycle for brands, the companies said in a statement.

The campaign will show how parcelLab enables brands to “catch up” and “set a new bar for customer experience, satisfaction and loyalty in their respective sectors,” according to a statement.

Last month, parcelLab secured $112 million in series C funding led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. Diffusion supported parcelLab with PR for the funding round.

Diffusion VP Allie Tedone is leading a team of four on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.