Spectrum Science hires two-decade Edelman veteran Jerry Bowden as SVP

Added 2 hours ago by Diana Bradley

Bowden was a deputy GM in Edelman’s Chicago health division and a strategist in the firm’s media network.

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
CHICAGO: Edelman alum Jerry Bowden has joined Spectrum Science as an SVP.

Bowden started in the role last month. He is reporting to Kelly Cacioppo, EVP and biopharma practice lead, with responsibility for client relationships in the group. 

Bowden was not available for comment.

He said in a LinkedIn post that Edelman alumni and former clients helped him find his new role and thanked the firm’s former global strategy director, David Armano, for his guidance and support and MSL CEO Diana Littman for the connection.

Bowden was most recently an EVP and deputy GM at Edelman. In March, he left the agency after 21 years. As deputy GM in the Chicago health division, Bowden's work included program development, media relations, strategic planning, clinical study recruitment, issues management and implementation for pharmaceutical accounts. He was also a strategist in the Edelman media network.

An Edelman representative was not available for comment on his exit.

Spectrum Science posted a 1% revenue decline last year to $32.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

