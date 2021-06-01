Five Campaigns We Liked in May: your winner revealed

A close-fought contest between PRWeek's Five favourite Campaigns in May was eventually won – with nearly half of the overall votes – by Engine Creative's powerful work for EA Sports/FIFA 21 and the Kiyan Prince Foundation.

Just behind, in second place, was a clever campaign from Highland Spring, which the partnered Pantone Color Institute to launch a ‘Pee Healthy’ colour guide – matching colours with hydration levels of urine – to start a colour conversation about hydration.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

EA Sports & Kiyan Prince Foundation – Long Live The Prince

Kiyan Prince, a Queens Park Rangers youth team player who was stabbed to death when he tried to break up a fight at the age of 15, was added to the world's most popular video game – FIFA 21 – as a 30-year-old QPR player, in a powerful campaign that aims to inspire young people to fulfil their potential and steer clear of gang violence.

Rather than being an anti-knife initiative full of grim imagery, this campaign’s messaging is more about fulfilling life rather than having it taken away.

The campaign was created by Engine Creative on a pro-bono basis. All proceeds raised will go directly to the Kiyan Prince Foundation, the charity run by Kiyan’s father, Dr Mark Prince OBE.

