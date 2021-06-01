Harvard appoints two new MDs

George Greenspan becomes the first managing director of Eat the Fox. Alix Vonk, who has led the brand since it launched at the start of 2020, is leaving at the end of June to join Navy Command, the headquarters body of the Royal Navy, as head of communications and influence.

Lorna Hughes becomes Harvard's managing director of PR & AR – the role vacated by Ellie Thompson, who was named chief executive in March.

Hughes and Greenspan will form a trio of MDs with Andrew Last, who joined last year to oversee Harvard’s marketing communication division.

Harvard said board director Hughes has led a large part of the agency's £6m PR division for eight years. The division counts Cisco, Vodafone, Fujitsu, Square and NetApp among its clients.

Greenspan, formerly business development director at Harvard, has been at the heart of its growth over the past seven years, the agency added. Eat the Fox clients include consumer electronics and mobile device company Oppo and streaming service Disney+.

The trio report to Thompson, who said: “George and Lorna’s new roles complete a stellar line-up for the business and I’m delighted to be able to make these promotions from within, providing both opportunity and consistency for Harvard. Building great agencies is about having the right people in the right places and I’m convinced that they will smash both of these roles out the park.”

When Thompson was elevated to chief executive, incumbent Louie St Claire moved to a new non-executive chairman role.

Revenue at tech-focused Harvard, which is part of Chime, rose 2.3 per cent in 2020 to £7.6m.



