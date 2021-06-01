Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

PRWeek is celebrating the impact LGBTQ individuals have had on the PR industry. The PRWeek editorial team in consultation with members of the PR community has compiled the Pride in PR list of 30 inspirational LGBTQ communications professionals who will be profiled -- one person per day -- throughout the month of June. To kick things off, here is a Q&A with Witeck Communications’ CEO and founder Bob Witeck, a pioneering communications strategist dedicated to the advancement of LGBTQ communities around the world.

Are people who got COVID-19 vaccines taking Krispy Kreme up on its free doughnuts offer? With gusto, it seems. The chain has given away more than 1.5 million doughnuts through a deal it announced in March (as a reminder, consumers vaccinated against COVID-19 can get one free doughnut per day for the rest of the year). Vaccinated customers get an extra perk this Friday, which is National Doughnut Day. In related news, Krispy Kreme filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball is jumping on the NFT bandwagon. Fanatics, Galaxy Digital, and Gary Vaynerchuk have formed and invested in Candy Digital, a company focused on sports-related non-fungible tokens. Candy Digital has agreed to a licensing deal with MLB to create its NFT digital collectibles, starting with an exclusive Lou Gehrig NFT, which will be available for bidding on July 4.

Coping when everything goes wrong. In an op-ed for PRWeek’s Femme Forward series, Pivot Strategies founder and CEO Stacia Nelson describes the challenges of running a business in Minneapolis during COVID-19 with two small children and a spouse who works 12-hour shifts in an ER.

Comedian Jon Stewart has reignited his long-running feud with Arby’s – and brought another brand into the mix. "Dasani is the Arby's of water," Stewart tweeted Monday night. In 2015, Arby’s embraced repeated jabs from Stewart when he hosted The Daily Show. He only follows Arby’s on Twitter.