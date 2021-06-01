Pitch hires content chief and wins Meantime beer brief

Theo Philips will lead a team of designers, producers, editors and animators at Pitch Productions in the new role of head of content.

He will be responsible for content work for the agency’s integrated clients, supporting Pitch’s PR and Partnerships divisions, and build a standalone roster of clients for Pitch Productions.

He joins from ad agency The Corner London, where he was head of operations. During his time at The Corner, Philips produced work for Adidas Originals, including the ‘House of Classics’ launch. He has also worked across Coca-Cola brands including Diet Coke, Oasis Drinks and Schweppes, and produced campaigns for Carlsberg, Brooklyn Lager and San Miguel.

“As we continue to evolve and further develop as an integrated agency, the creation and production of quality, engaging content has become a key part of our service offering to brand clients,” Pitch Marketing Group founding partner Henry Chappell said.

Philips added: “With a brilliantly talented team of creators and doers through the agency, well positioned to create brilliant work, and an aligned ambition to grow a production department of inspired, diverse and like-minded individuals – I’m thrilled to join and work alongside our Partnerships and PR divisions to guide and elevate our content and integrated production offering.”

The agency has also won a creative brief to produce a branded content series for Meantime Brewing Company, which is part of the Asahi Group.