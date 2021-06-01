Overwhelming majority of PR leaders favour hybrid working model

Added 1 hour ago by Arvind Hickman

The majority of UK PR leaders will embrace a post-pandemic hybrid working model, but nearly half (44 per cent) will not specify the number of days employees are required in the office, according to new research by the PRCA.

News
PR leaders plan to embrace hybrid working when offices reopen (Photo: Getty Images)
PR leaders plan to embrace hybrid working when offices reopen (Photo: Getty Images)

Nearly one-third (29 per cent) of PR leaders will require staff to return to working in the office three or four days a week, and one-fifth said they expect staff to do so one or two days a week.

Only one in 20 expects staff to work in the office five days a week.

The PRCA’s Office Return Study gathered the views of 75 agency and in-house leaders.

It found only 23 per cent have plans in place for COVID-19 tests at work, 58 per cent said they will not require staff to wear masks and 86 per cent said their workplace does not have a vaccination policy.

PRCA director-general Francis Ingham said the industry “overwhelmingly stands ready to embrace a new hybrid working model”. 

He added: “PR and communications professionals have delivered exceptional work while operating remotely. But ours is a social industry; one in which teams are built and creativity is sparked through face-to-face relationships. There are elements of our practice which simply cannot be replaced by Zoom calls.

"That is why our future will be built around a hybrid model that fuses the best of both worlds. But let’s be clear – for the great majority of us, our working lives have changed fundamentally and forever.”

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now