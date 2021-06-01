Overwhelming majority of PR leaders favour hybrid working model

Nearly one-third (29 per cent) of PR leaders will require staff to return to working in the office three or four days a week, and one-fifth said they expect staff to do so one or two days a week.

Only one in 20 expects staff to work in the office five days a week.

The PRCA’s Office Return Study gathered the views of 75 agency and in-house leaders.

It found only 23 per cent have plans in place for COVID-19 tests at work, 58 per cent said they will not require staff to wear masks and 86 per cent said their workplace does not have a vaccination policy.

PRCA director-general Francis Ingham said the industry “overwhelmingly stands ready to embrace a new hybrid working model”.

He added: “PR and communications professionals have delivered exceptional work while operating remotely. But ours is a social industry; one in which teams are built and creativity is sparked through face-to-face relationships. There are elements of our practice which simply cannot be replaced by Zoom calls.

"That is why our future will be built around a hybrid model that fuses the best of both worlds. But let’s be clear – for the great majority of us, our working lives have changed fundamentally and forever.”