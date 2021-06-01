Definition acquires digital PR agency

TopLine Comms specialises in digital PR and SEO for b2b clients in fintech, tech, engineering and education. The deal includes independent video production company TopLine Film.

Definition said the acquisition will add expertise in lead generation and content marketing.

TopLine was founded by chief executive Heather Baker in 2008. Its global clients include ABB, Access Self Storage, Bullhorn, Impero, Outokumpu and Xero.

Baker will join the Definition Group board as group marketing director. The TopLine Comms team join Definition under the leadership of managing director Louise Vaughan. Jamie Field will continue as managing director of TopLine Film.

The acquisition follows Definition’s purchase of London creative brand agency Redhouse and Leeds-based employee engagement agency W&P.

Definition chairman Nigel Howes said: “The TopLine acquisition is an important next step in our ongoing growth strategy. The acquisition also broadens and deepens our sector and service coverage – adding fintech and engineering specialisms to our existing expertise in business and professional services, technology, education, transportation, health and wellness, financial services and the public sector.”

Baker said: “Of all the agencies we’ve talked to, Definition stood out because its ambition, culture and values closely matched our own. It also had a clear and well-articulated growth strategy that offers excellent prospects for our business and our team. We’re incredibly excited about the opportunities to offer an expanded range of services to our clients and for working together with the other group agencies to deliver accelerated growth.”

Definition was ranked among the Top 10 specialist b2b agencies in PRWeek UK’s Top 150 Consultancies 2021. The group reported revenue of £2.93m in 2020.