Eulogy teams up with Volume AI

U.K.-based PR agency Eulogy has partnered with Volume AI, a specialist in conversational AI, to help brands integrate the technology into their brand marketing strategy.

Through the partnership, the two organizations will bring together marketing and customer interaction via chatbots. Together, they will advise customers on how they can bring chatbots out of the lab and into the mainstream, creating environments in which they can have a positive impact on a brand and its comms strategy.

"Brands have their proof of concept [with chatbots]," explains Chris Sykes, CEO at Volume. "Now chatbots fall into the marketer's domain. That's where this partnership comes in."

The organizations aim to help brands develop what they're calling a "conversational strategy." Chatbots now allow for a 24/7 customer-service experience while driving down costs, but adding an NLP component allows for greater insights, including sentiment analysis.

Key to the success of this conversational strategy is ensuring that the brand and its tone of voice come to life via a chatbot.

"We're seeing that customers want to interact with brands in a self-service way, but it needs to be done in the right way," says James Steward, director at Eulogy. "[The chatbot] has to be authentic to a brand and have the right personality, otherwise people will be annoyed and frustrated."

Doing this requires that marketing teams take more ownership over the technology, ensuring that it's being used in the most effective way. However, as Steward notes, this can offer huge opportunities for brands, not just for building authentic relationships with customers, but also yielding a greater return on marketing and communications efforts.

The long-term ambition is to create the CRM of the future, says Sykes, in which the chatbot would hold an entire conversation with a customer.

"You won't need to go into Salesforce to see what an agent has put into it," he predicted. "You have 100% of the transcript, and AI will be able to make a persona based on that transcript to create a more personalized conversation."