Defining ‘levelling up’ will be the biggest post-COVID-19 comms challenge for No. 10

Successes, however, have been few and far between. One of Margaret Thatcher’s signature wins was securing the Nissan car plant in Sunderland, which still provides thousands of jobs to the region and the main political talking point for politicians hoping to prove the utility of an interventionist approach to the economy.

As the country emerges slowly out of COVID-19, 'levelling up' will become the centrepiece of the Government’s domestic agenda. But how does the message move beyond rhetoric – or a slogan – to drive meaningful change? And crucially, how do the Conservatives use it to create a key dividing line with Labour?

Here are the key factors at play:

What's the story?

Labour lacks definition and a story to tell; it’s hard to know what the party is for and what it is against. The Tories have temporarily stolen their clothes. The challenge for No. 10 comms chief Jack Doyle will be how to make the 'levelling up' conversation the dominant political narrative. So far, it’s been synonymous with big infrastructure projects, but in a world of constant disruption, 'levelling up' must mean more than bridges, freeports and motorways. While these are important to the agenda, it must also include re-skilling and creating jobs of the future. For the Tories, part of this will be about driving foreign investment into more deprived areas. Jobs are the key to social mobility; if you get jobs, the rest will follow.

Who’s selling it?

The army of Tory MPs and their two big-ticket Tory Mayors – Andy Street (West Midlands) and Ben Houchen (Tees Valley) – will be key to selling the message across the country and making it relevant to people’s lives. It’s become a cliché, but as the media fragments, regional TV and local papers will play an increasingly vital role if the Tories are going to win over the public. Similarly, as WhatsApp continues to grow as a platform, feeding the 'levelling up' message into those local community groups will prove particularly important.

Southern Discomfort: Blue Wall versus Red Wall?

How the Tories consolidate their new 'Red Wall' voters without alienating their core vote in the South is something that requires addressing. The Johnson-era Tories have moved economically left and culturally right, but they can't cede the metropolitan middle ground to savvy politicians like Sadiq Khan in London and Andy Burnham in Manchester. London, for example, is a global tech hub and the financial powerhouse of the country. Keeping British cities central in the story of the post-COVID-19 economic revival is a must.

Personality is on the ballot paper

The one variable is that personality is on the ballot paper now more than ever. Trump and Johnson are a reaction to identikit politicians who roll out polished, anodyne soundbites. Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer is the epitome of an identikit politician. The past three Labour leaders have come from within a mile-and-a-half of each other in affluent parts of North London, which tells its own story for a party that seeks to govern for the whole country.

Giles Kenningham is the founder of Trafalgar Strategy and ran national comms for Andy Street’s re-election campaign





