Movers & Shakers: Red Consultancy, Ogilvy, 90Ten, Hallam, H+K, Fleet Street Communications and more

Red Consultancy has appointed Isobel Coney as its first agency-wide managing director.

Common Industry has hired Simon Robertson as strategy partner. Robertson has previously held senior roles at BBH, Wieden & Kennedy and Anomaly UK, where he was head of comms strategy.

90Ten has promoted Claire Long and Sabrina Gomersall to joint managing directors.

Interel managing partner Katherine Morgan has been appointed to the PRCA's board.

Financial services communications firm Vested has appointed Jo Field as director in its London office. Most recently a creative marketing strategy lead at M&G, she joins to expand Vested’s digital and social capabilities.

Ogilvy has appointed EMEA client chief Fiona Gordon as its UK chief executive.

Hallam has expanded its content marketing team with two hires: Anna Murphy joins as content marketing consultant and Cormac Clarke joins as digital PR executive.

Fleet Street Communications has hire Robyn Black as senior editor and content strategist. Back is an experienced drinks, leisure and retail sector journalist and previously edited drinks trade title Imbibe. She will support the company’s clients in the food, drink, hospitality and leisure sectors.

Syneos Health has appointed former agency founder Helen Pope as a senior director and Helen Sullivan as a senior account director.

Jeremy Thompson, the former chief executive of Gorkana and Cision EMEA, has joined the board of Epressspack. His rolle will be to advise the digital newsroom and communications platform business as it expands into the UK.

Selbey Anderson Group, which includes the PR agencies Unity, Flagship and Greentarget, has appointed Robert Senior as its chairman. Senior, a former global chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi and founder of Fallon, replaces outgoing chair Cameron Ogden.

Laura Cook has been hired by Hill+Knowlton Strategies as an associate director in its health and wellness team, joining from Pegasus – now part of Mind+Matter – after nearly 15 years with the agency.