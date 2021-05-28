Pitch Update: Purplebricks, Philips, Getir, Free Now, Electrolux, Estonia, Mauritius and more

Grocery delivery business Getir has appointed MSL UK as its retained creative strategic communications partner for the UK and Europe, following a competitive pitching process. MSL will develop and deliver support for the launch of Getir across the UK and its rapid expansion into Europe. This includes strategic communications and brand reputation work.

The Space Between has also been appointed by tech-led estate agent Purplebricks to create and deliver a community programme for its Team GB #HomeSupport campaign in the build up to the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. The Space Between has also been appointed for a cycling PR brief by Small Beer Brew Co.

Electrolux has appointed creative brand comms agency Launch following a competitive five-way pitch.

Lotus has been appointed by Visit Estonia as the retained UK PR agency to promote the country as a visitor destination. The campaign will use the key pillars of Visit Estonia, which include nature, food and drink, culture, wildlife and adventure, to encourage visits to and beyond the capital Tallinn. After restrictions have been lifted, press visits to Estonia will be a key focus.

Lotus has also been hired to launch Ambassador Cruise Line – the first new British cruise line since 2010.

Little Red Rooster has been appointed to plan and execute the launch of Signia’s new Active product. The account will encompass a virtual press launch event and creative PR programme, aimed at the technology, lifestyle and health press. It will be headed by director and head of the agency’s technology team, Nicole Marsden.

Philips is consolidating its $300m integrated account with Omnicom.

Montfort Communications has been appointed as strategic communications adviser by RWC Partners. The Montfort team, led by founding partner Gay Collins, will work with RWC to enhance the firm’s reputation and deliver greater awareness of its differentiating characteristics. The brief includes providing strategic counsel and implementing PR campaigns.

Lightful has appointed Clarity PR to run UK communications, supporting the company’s growth. Clarity is working with Lightful to deliver a corporate press office, and engage with the brand’s audience of charities, foundations, governments and grassroot organisations in the UK and beyond.

Ride-hailing app Free Now has hired The Romans as its retained PR partner.

Within3, a virtual engagement platform in the life science space, has appointed Milk & Honey PR as its lead European PR agency. The agency is responsible for Within3’s European output, in an effort to establish its position as “an innovator” in the life science space, and building trust and awareness amongst pharmaceutical companies.

Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority has appointed MMGY Hills Balfour as its representative office for the UK. MMGY Hills Balfour’s strategy will target golf and water sports enthusiasts, honeymooners and families, and luxury wellness visitors. It will also promote a ‘beyond the beach’ concept and position the island as a destination for long-stay visitors and digital nomads.

Digital newsroom publisher Epresspack has signed a joint venture with Agence France-Presse (AFP) to create a large-scale newsroom for the news wire service. Epresspack has also launched MediaConnect.

Pet food brand NOOD has appointed Pangolin PR to lead consumer PR and media relations as they prepare to launch in the UK. NOOD is a premium yet affordable pet food brand that “provides complete and balanced nutrition for pets”. The brand, which was founded in New Zealand, which has expanded to Australia and Canada, will launch in the UK this year.

iMARS Communications will provide PR support for the Russian subsidiary of window tech company VEKA. The agency will handle the company's external communications in Russia and raise awareness of relevant business topics such as ecology, design, architecture and others.

Coverdale Barclay will deliver the UK consumer communications for Wembley Park. The new brief is an extension to the agency’s previous remit to deliver the consumer and B2B PR for retail and leisure for the North-West London district.

Nelson Bostock UNLIMITED has won the UK PR brief for leading ecommerce tech provider Ve Global. Nelson Bostock’s role is to build awareness and momentum within the retail sector and amongst ecommerce marketers and decision makers.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has retained Where Eagles Dare as its strategic and creative marketing partner, as it looks to build awareness and understanding of wildlife habitat destruction and endangered species across the globe. Photo: ©Mark Fitzpatrick/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Rise at Seven has been appointed by Nasty Gal to deliver digital PR and social media strategies for the brand in the UK and US.

William Murray PR & Marketing has been chosen by the Norwegian Seafood Council as its PR partner in the UK. The agency will manage consumer and trade PR as well as marketing activity.

Fitness, outdoor and wellbeing specialist communications agency, ADPR, has been awarded a contract to deliver Eleiko’s PR and partnership activity in America.

Financial services agency Teamspirit will work with Credit Unions of Wales on a pro bono basis. Teamspirit will build a communications strategy geared towards Credit Unions of Wales’ target audiences and key stakeholders, as well as driving media awareness.

Piano maker Steinway & Sons has expanded Simon+Simon’s corporate and consumer PR brief to cover the US and Austria in addition to France, Switzerland, Russia and the UK.

Finboot has appointed Impact & Influence to advise the company on its strategic positioning, communications and content strategy.