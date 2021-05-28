From the editor-in-chief: PR agencies starting to master film, but still work to do

Reviewing the results of this year’s Brand Film Awards this week, one is struck by how PR agencies are now mastering the filmic medium after years of playing second fiddle to other marcomms disciplines and film specialists.

This year’s winners include the world’s biggest PR agency, Edelman with the Best Sustainability Film for IKEA; the world’s second-biggest PR network, Weber Shandwick with the Best Healthcare Campaign for Breast Cancer Now; and the world’s third-biggest PR network, BCW with the Best Giving Back Film for Aldi (below).

Hunger Monster, by BCW for Aldi

Meanwhile, the overall Agency of the Year in the 2021 EMEA awards was Brands2Life, the mid-sized UK independent, which had previously specialised in technology and corporate PR.

We should remember that the BFAs are run in conjunction with PRWeek’s sister title, Campaign, opening up the wider marcomms universe.

And to win a BFA, PR agencies have to compete with world-famous ad agencies such as AMV BBDO (which won Best Consumer Goods Film for Bodyform/Libresse and Most Emotional Film for MacMillan Cancer Care) as well as with outstanding production companies such as Plastic Pictures, which won both Best Issues & Reputation Management Film and Best Internal Film for Unilever, as well as Production Company of the Year.

A Love/Hate Relationship from Anna Ginsburg on Vimeo.

But over the past decade, PR agencies have taken film noticeably more seriously than they did previously.

Brands2Life’s Film division only really started growing four years’ ago, but reports its best ever year in 2020 despite, or maybe because of, the pandemic. It produced more than 150 branded films for clients such as LinkedIn, Tetra Pak and Balance Activ healthcare.

Co-founder Giles Fraser tells me: “Last year was a game changer for our film work. I think the drive to social and online, and thus creative content in that space, was massive. Plus our team now fully understands film and knows what clients need and want.”

It’s also good to see Edelman excelling in the medium. Its award-winning work was IKEA’s Buy Back campaign last autumn, which involved a lovely film (below) produced with the help of Riff Raff Films and MPC.

The idea was to use Black Friday as an opportunity to encourage sustainability with the brand buying back customers’ unwanted IKEA furniture. The entire campaign idea was conceived by Edelman.

This is in stark contract to 2014 when Edelman won its only Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s ‘The Scarecrow’ campaign but back then it was a co-winner, with the idea generation and movie emanating from talent and production agency, Creative Artists Agency Los Angeles.

To be fair global CEO Richard Edelman has, for the past decade, been hiring hundreds of creatives and film specialists in a bid to compete effectively with the ad agencies on this front.

Indeed, back in 2014 Richard Edelman told me that he was fed up with not getting awards for idea generation as well as the amplification work.

Of course, PR agencies have always had a natural advantage in being at the heart of successful filmic campaigns because their earned media expertise can ensure that the films are actually viewed by the public, particularly in these days of ad-skipping, ad blocking and internet clutter.

In the case of IKEA’s Buy Back campaign, Edelman’s earned media prowess generated more than 1,500 news articles about the initiative across 37 countries, including the New York Times, Washington Post, The Guardian and Le Monde, as well as broadcast reports on The BBC, ABC and CNN. All this ensures thousands of consumer views without the requirement for a huge paid media budget.

Brands2Life’s Fraser agrees: “Selling integrated marketing and comms campaigns with film at the centre has been the big source of growth for this area of our business.”

This is not to say that the PR industry has now arrived at the top table in this respect and totally mastered film. There is still much work to do in terms of recruiting, training and developing the right talent.

The BFAs this year also show there could be a growing threat to this line of business for consultancies by clients themselves investing in their own film creation and production abilities.

Video/film consumption online is only going to grow in the coming years, but at least there is now evidence that PR agencies are taking the medium as seriously as they need to.