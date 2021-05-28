'A PR masterstroke with guaranteed coverage' – Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

HITS

BK 'welcomes back' customers with a sly dig at McDonald's

Burger King at it again – yet another cracking campaign from the founders of the Whopper. It has launched a series of adverts focusing on things we might have forgotten about after our prolonged absence with its ‘Welcome Back’ campaign.

The campaign runs a series of through-the-glass images of items left in various Burger King stores, featuring bags, toys, and other lost property – and, notably, a sly dig at the Golden Arches with the tongue-in-cheek inclusion of a McDonald’s cap. Another chuckle-inducing campaign from BK, and we look forward to McDonald’s retaliation in due course.

BT’s starting XI stand up to online abuse

At a time when online abuse is at an all time high, BT aims to confront this important issue through their new short film. The campaign – which sees the launch of football team ‘Hope United’ – aims to educate and equip its audience against online abuse.

Bringing together some of the biggest names in football – from Rashford to Bronze – the campaign shines a spotlight on the devastating impact of online hate. A timely launch in the build up to the Euros, we will (hopefully) see other brands and partners putting their stake in the ground to evoke support and change ahead of a busy summer of football.

Every little helps in Ikea’s sustainability-led feature

Ikea is another brand that come up trumps in our coronavirus PR review, reading the landscape and responding with campaigns that really hit the tone of the times. Last March it was an emotional ode to home, and this year sees an emotive sustainability play, told via a well-meaning robot.

The video – in which a robot is trying unsuccessfully to ‘save the planet’ – delivers a reminder that small, everyday actions can help. The film debuts alongside imagery and PR collateral that aims to bring to life the idea that small acts can make a big difference.

Extreme E’s influencer strategy given Royal blessing

More commonly seen inside a Range Rover, Prince William took a masterclass in electric car racing this week courtesy of Extreme E and COP26 – the global climate event to be held in Glasgow later this year.

A PR masterstroke, the royal attendance ensured guaranteed coverage in all the national press, giving numerous column inches to the electric racing series.

MISSES

ITV’s drama vs reality falls flat

A new brand campaign from ITV, launched at the beginning of May, pegs reality TV celebs against drama stars to battle for the ultimate TV crown. The latest in a series of varying ads shows famous faces recreated as pixelated Street Fighter-stye cartoons.

Though the sentiment rings true – highlighting the channel’s strongest assets while acknowledging that the two don’t always naturally align – the execution falls flat, with the motion graphics falling short for either reality or drama TV fans.

David James and LG fail to excite at Wembley

It was an exciting week for football with Gareth Southgate announcing his provisional 33-man squad for the postponed Euro 2020. However, not so exciting was Official FA partner LG’s lacklustre PR stunt outside Wembley Stadium to celebrate.

We celebrated the announcement of the provisional @England squad in style thanks to @jamosfoundation's epic beats. If you fancy getting your hands on your own pair of official England LG TONE Free FA4 earbuds, head here >>> https://t.co/ngvwJ1FHpo#HearTheLionsRoar pic.twitter.com/seHOtNyfpk — LG UK (@LGUK) May 26, 2021

Former England goalkeeper David James hosted a DJ set outside the stadium to a crowd dressed in the selected England players’ shirts with bespoke England LG earbuds. The one image of James looks to have been captured on an iPhone, with earphones barely distinguishable.

