PRWeek launches Pride in PR list

Pride in PR is a list of 30 inspirational LGBTQ communications professionals who will be profiled one person per day throughout the month of June, starting today with Witeck Communications’ CEO and founder Bob Witeck.

The intention is for the experiences, expertise and achievements of these communicators to act as an inspiration and provide role models for young PR professionals entering the industry to aspire to emulate.

The Pride in PR list was compiled by the PRWeek editorial team in consultation with members of the PR community. Each honoree answered a Q&A for a profile that will exist on a Pride in PR content page on the PRWeek website.

The project celebrates the impact LGBTQ individuals have had on the PR industry in the U.S. and around the world.

Content will include views on the importance for young LGBTQ PR pros to see people like them in the senior ranks of the industry as role models to emulate, advice for young LGBTQ PR pros making their way in the industry, and any challenges or discrimination the Pride in PR honorees faced as LGBTQ communicators working their way up in the PR profession.

“We are delighted to launch our inaugural Pride in PR list,” said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director of PRWeek. “I believe the series is an important milestone in celebrating the contribution of LGBTQ communications professionals to the industry.”