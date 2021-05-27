Is it time for the video call madness to end?

One of the standout trends of the last year has been the use of video calls, which have helped to keep staffers connected while working remotely.

But some people no longer want to turn the camera on. Some companies are taking note, such as HSBC and Citi, which have introduced “Zoom-free” days, setting aside a day of the week where employees aren’t expected to be on video calls.

The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern even dedicated a column to the topic this week, stating, “The time has come to be bold: Stop the nonstop video calling.”

Do you agree?