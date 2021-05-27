Signal AI appoints Hanna Lindén as first chief people officer

NEW YORK: Communications technology provider Signal AI has named Hanna Lindén as its first chief people officer.

In the new role, Lindén will build on Signal AI policies to hire and cultivate diverse talent. She will report to Signal AI CEO and cofounder David Benigson.

The initiatives include using tools, job boards and headhunting from the internal recruiters to ensure a pipeline as diverse as possible, and internal policies such as enhanced maternity pay for 15 weeks and a hybrid working approach, which has been proven to attract and retain talent.

"There is no one single solution here," Lindén said. "We use a wide breadth of initiatives running internally."

Lindén joined Signal AI in 2018 as VP of people.

Lindén's work building trust through transparency, creating an environment where teams can succeed being themselves and her contributions to business and culture made her the right person for the job, according to Benigson.

"Signal AI is fundamentally changing the way business leaders make decisions, and we have seen significant growth in terms of our technology, and our team has also doubled in size since 2018," Benigson said. "Hanna has contributed hugely through our rapid growth at Signal AI, not only in terms of building the people team but more broadly to the business strategy and culture."

Lindén joined Signal AI from LoveCrafts, where she was head of people. She has also held leadership positions managing human resources for EMEA at Silicon Valley-based SaaS company Ooyala and Videoplaza.