Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Walmart and Gap have created a home goods brand called Gap Home. The brand will launch on Walmart’s website on June 24, offering about 400 pieces of bedding, bath and decorative accessories. Walmart is looking to drive more online sales and Gap wants to strengthen its brand among consumers, according to CNBC.

Senior managers at the Associated Press have admitted they made a mistake firing Emily Wilder. Wilder, who was a news associate at AP, was fired for expressing pro-Palestinian views on social media. In a town hall with employees on Wednesday, several executives expressed regret at how the company handled the matter. Julie Pace, the AP’s Washington bureau chief and assistant managing editor, said the company failed to anticipate the ramifications of terminating Wilder. The company is launching a review of its social media guidelines.

One of MDC Partners' largest shareholders is against its proposed merger with Stagwell Media. Indaba Capital Management, which owns about 12% of MDC’s stock, said in a letter to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors that the deal’s terms unfairly favor Stagwell’s investors. Indaba called the proposed deal “conflict-riddled and poorly-structured,” adding that it plans to vote next month against it, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Facebook has lifted a ban on posts claiming that COVID-19 was man-made or manufactured. The social network made the move due to the debate about where the virus originated, a Facebook spokesperson told USA Today. This week it was reported that three scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China were hospitalized in late 2019 with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has ordered a closer review of COVID-19’s origins.

Eagle-eyed Instagram users noticed something in a post by LeBron James. The basketball star appeared to be wearing Beats Studio Buds in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The Apple product hasn’t been released yet, so it’s the first time they have been worn in the wild (if it is actually the new wireless earbuds).

There will be no Breakfast Briefing this Friday or next Monday as PRWeek observes Memorial Day.