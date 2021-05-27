Exclusive: New leadership line-up at 90Ten following departure of founders

Long, who became deputy managing director two years ago, and Gomersall, who was its client services director, will now lead the comms division of the business.

Social strategy

The agency said the new role of social strategy director had been filled by Rick Evans, who joins from Ogilvy Health, where he was senior digital strategist.

Evans has 14 years’ experience in health comms, mainly with Ogilvy. He began his career as a research assistant at Diabetes UK.

At 90Ten, Evans will help bring opportunities to the agency’s health, pharma and biotech clients by focusing on incorporating behavioural science into their social media strategies

Envision acquistion

90Ten was acquired by Envision Pharma Group last year for an undisclosed sum.

The agency, which is placed ninth in this year's PRWeek Top 150 consultancies healthcare comms rankings, was founded 20 years ago by Paul Tanner and Carole North. North retired last year, following the acquisition of the agency, while Tanner became its global head of healthcare before leaving this year.

Former managing directors Peter Impey and Alison Doughty have become global heads and will work “with Envision to expand 90Ten services and bring them to more clients around the world”, the agency said.

Commenting on the promotions, David Thompson, chief executive of Envision, said: “Claire and Sabrina have been instrumental in 90TEN’s evolution from an independent communications agency to an integral and valuable part of the Envision Pharma Group family, and I am thrilled that they will now be bringing their energy, creativity, and passion for life-changing communications to these roles.”

