Red Consultancy appoints first agency-wide MD

The appointment marks a return to the 120-strong agency for Coney, who moved to the United States four years ago.

She will join in the summer, reporting to CEO Mike Morgan. Coney joins a leadership team that also includes the CFO Paul Weigold and the divisional MDs: Danny Whatmough, who runs Play (consumer technology and lifestyle) and Shiny Red (digital and social); Emily Morgan, who runs Life (food and drink, wellbeing, beauty); and Jo Monery, who runs the corporate and technology division.

Currently based in California, Coney has been senior vice president and partner operating from FleishmanHillard’s Los Angeles office. Her responsibilities have included leading brand marketing for Los Angeles, business development for the western region and the Samsung Global Mobile account.

Having joined Red Consultancy as a graduate in 2001, Coney rose to MD of the agency’s Play division, winning and leading clients such as Samsung UK, Activision and Emirates, before leaving in 2017.

Huntsworth-owned Red suffered a 19 per cent drop in UK revenues during 2020 to £10.4m. However, over the past 12 months it has added a number of high-profile consumer clients including Sky Mobile and Sony PlayStation. Both are led by Whatmough, the agency’s most recent board hire, who joined from Weber Shandwick in 2019.

The agency has also strengthened its financial services offer through a strategic alliance with Huntworth sister agency, Citigate Dewe Rogerson (corporate and financial). The agencies are now co-located in Red’s Soho offices and were recently jointly appointed by Virgin Money.

“Isobel not only brings deep experience of winning and leading major clients but crucially understands what makes our agency culture tick,” said CEO Mike Morgan. “She returns with even broader global experience to enhance an already very strong Red Consultancy leadership team.”

Explaining her motivation for re-joining, Coney said: “It’s very much unfinished business for me. Red Consultancy has always been a creative and client service powerhouse.

“Right now, the agency’s core consumer, corporate, technology and social units are really delivering, and my task now is to support the agency’s next phase of growth. The recent addition of Financial Services in the shape of the co-located alliance with CDR is also I believe a major opportunity.”