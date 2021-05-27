Five Campaigns We Liked in May: vote for your favourite

Highland Spring – Pee Healthy

Bottled water brand Highland Spring partnered Pantone Color Institute to launch a ‘Pee Healthy’ colour guide – matching colours with hydration levels of urine – to start a colour conversation about hydration.

There were two aims: to help people get their recommended daily intake of fluids, after a study of 2,000 adults found 40 per cent are confused about how much water they should be drinking; and to help publicise the new large-format Highland Spring 10-litre hydration pack. Campaign by John Doe Group.

Samsung – Awesome Upskills

Street dancer Perri Kiely of Diversity stars in this uplifting campaign for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. Kiely is running online workshops – broadcast via the phone’s camera – to teach people how to master the latest online dance moves.

Research for the campaign found 15 per cent of adults have taken up dancing as a new hobby during the pandemic and 71 per cent have watched moves on social media. However, anxiety and lack of confidence were cited as key barriers causing 27 per cent of adults to ‘never’ dance. Campaign by Ketchum.

Subway – Subway x Kurupt FM Radio Takeover

To celebrate the return of indoor dining, Subway enlisted Kurupt FM – the fictional radio station managed by Chabuddy G in the former BBC comedy series People Just Do Nothing – to take over its in-store broadcast network.

Shows are aired daily in restaurants across UK and Ireland and the brand also released an online mini-series capturing the takeover, with seven episodes released on YouTube. The films, shot in Subway stores, feature chat, original music and MC-ing. Content and clips from the partnership will also appear on Subway and Kurupt FM's TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

Campaign devised and delivered by creative PR agency Taylor Herring with content by the agency's production company St Marks Studios.

Greenpeace – Wasteminster

In a bit to draw attention to its call for a ban on plastic waste exports, Greenpeace recreated what would happen if the plastic waste exported by the UK in one day was dumped on 10 Downing Street.

The clever animation, voiced by impressionists Jon Culshaw and Matt Forde, shows a plastic figurine of Prime Minister Boris Johnson deluged in bottles, cartons and crisp packets while he reels off warm words about waste in front of the watching paparazzi. Michael Gove gets the same treatment in “Wasteminster” while Larry the Downing Street cat watches on.

The campaign was produced by Studio Birthplace.

EA Sports & Kiyan Prince Foundation – Long Live The Prince

Kiyan Prince, a Queens Park Rangers youth team player who was stabbed to death when he tried to break up a fight at the age of 15, was added to the world's most popular video game – FIFA 21 – as a 30-year-old QPR player, in a powerful campaign that aims to inspire young people to fulfil their potential and steer clear of gang violence.

Rather than being an anti-knife initiative full of grim imagery, this campaign’s messaging is more about fulfilling life rather than having it taken away.

The campaign was created by Engine Creative on a pro-bono basis. All proceeds raised will go directly to the Kiyan Prince Foundation, the charity run by Kiyan’s father, Dr Mark Prince OBE.

In case you missed it: Five Campaigns We Liked in April: your winner revealed

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Creative Inspiration bulletin to receive dedicated features, comment and the latest creative campaigns straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit an idea for the bulletin, email John.Harrington@Haymarket.com