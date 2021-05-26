Subway restructures and expands comms team

MILFORD, CT: Subway has restructured and expanded its communications department, adding staffers to lead four key strategic areas: corporate and employee communications, field communications, brand PR and multimedia.

The team will focus on storytelling, informing and connecting with the franchise’s network, customers and staff, said Lorri Christou, Subway’s VP of PR, communications and public affairs.

Christou, who is Subway’s comms head, joined the chain in December 2020. Previously, she was VP of external communications and PR at Choice Hotels International. She led the communications strategy for the corporate and hotel brands. Before that, Christou served as SVP of strategic marketing and comms for the Cruise Lines International Association and worked at Edelman, FleishmanHillard and Burson-Marsteller (now BCW).

Subway also added to its PR and comms team Alyssa Goldfarb, senior director of corporate communications; Brad Simon, senior director of brand PR; Trent Stafford, director of field communications; and Rafael Sangiovanni, director of multimedia services, according to a Subway statement.

Goldfarb joins Subway with more than 15 years of experience, most recently as the director of communications and public relations for MSC Cruises. Simon comes to Subway from Inspire Brands, where he managed PR across a portfolio, including Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John's and led internal comms.

Stafford previously worked at McDonald’s as manager of PR and brand engagement; and Sangiovanni was director of digital production at rbb Communications, where he spearheaded website development, video production, content marketing and social media.

In October, Subway named Current Global as its global AOR. Subway previously worked with Ruder Finn.

The Subway restaurant chain is in more than 100 countries, serving more than six million sandwiches daily with 20,000 franchisees.