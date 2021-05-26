The PR Week: 5.27.2021: Shiv Singh, SVP and GM, Brand Expedia, at the Expedia Group

Added 1 hour ago by Frank Washkuch and Diana Bradley

Singh talks about returning to a more normal travel experience as pandemic restrictions are relaxed, repositioning Expedia as the “ultimate travel companion” and more.

On this week’s podcast, PRWeek's Frank Washkuch and Diana Bradley are joined by Shiv Singh, SVP and GM of Brand Expedia at Expedia Group. 

Podcast topics:

23:02 - Chris Foster named CEO of Omnicom PR Group.

25:00 – Audi of America promoted Emilie Cotter to SVP and chief communications officer. 

28:50 - Philips selected Omnicom Group as its global creative, media and communications agency partner, extending its decade-long relationship with PR agencies Ketchum and FleishmanHillard.

30:02 - Corporate reaction to the anniversary of George Floyd's murder.

