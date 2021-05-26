BCW hires EVPs Beth Marrano and Gabriela Lechin

NEW YORK: BCW has brought on two EVPs in North America to expand its earned-plus services.

The firm hired Marrano for the newly created role of EVP of integrated client solutions, reporting to Brooke Hovey, interim president of North America. She started on May 17 and leads the agency’s Key Client Partner program.

“One of her main goals is partnering with me to expand our earned-plus capabilities and bring innovation to our key clients,” said Hovey.

BCW is expanding beyond its classic earned media roots, with paid media and amplification now part of most agency assignments, an arrangement global CEO Donna Imperato calls “earned-plus.”

Marrano worked at Publicis for six years. Most recently, she was the agency’s EVP, client lead and head of account management. She was also North America lead for the Publicis Groupe’s cross-collaboration model to drive growth across agencies.

“[Marrano] brings a rich background in integrated comms; she has never worked at a PR agency,” said Hovey. “So she will bring great experience in data strategy, creative, digital and tech that will enable those clients to grow.”

BCW has also hired Gabriela Lechin as EVP and West Coast market leader. Mischa Dunton was previously West/South Coast market leader. Teresa Henderson, COO of North America, is taking over South Coast market leader responsibilities. It was not immediately clear what Dunton’s next move is.

Lechin joined the agency on April 26 and reports to Henderson. Lechin is responsible for deepening BCW’s earned-plus offering and leading talent and clients from San Diego to Seattle.

She was most recently Birmingham Technologies’ chief communications officer and is currently an intelligence officer with the U.S. Navy Reserve, United States Special Operations Command.

“[Lechin] has a nice combination of technology, public affairs and government experience, looking at all of those through a truly integrated lens, so she will play a big role in driving growth on the West Coast and driving growth in technology,” said Hovey. “We put a big focus on our key clients and reinventing what we do for them and she will be key to that.”

This week, Omnicom Public Relations Group said it is bringing on BCW North America president Chris Foster as CEO, effective on June 28. BCW named Hovey, chief growth officer, as interim North America president, replacing Foster, amid a reorganization of its operations in the region. The WPP firm also named Henderson COO for North America.

Foster is the latest in a string of senior-level departures from BCW. Global president of brand solutions Jim Joseph moved to McCann Health last August; global chief strategy and operations officer Ben Boyd exited to join Lowe’s as comms head in October 2020; GCI Health global CEO Wendy Lund also went client-side to Merck women’s health brand Organon; and chief client officer Kate Triggs departed in February.

This month, BCW hired Chris Kief as chief technology officer. Before joining BCW, Kief was Droga5’s head of technology.

BCW’s revenue was down 2% last year to $706 million globally and dipped 1% in the U.S. to $356 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.