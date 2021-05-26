Channel Factory rolls out Conscious Project

Global data and technology platform the Channel Factory is working to address inherent bias in digital advertising with the creation of the Conscious Project.

The project is based on insights that suggest that some facets of advertising may be perpetuating bias and hurt against certain groups, based on race, gender or sexuality. The Channel Factory will employ its proprietary technology, along with an education and awareness campaign to drive equity and inclusion across the ad industry.

Following a study by CHEQ that found that 93% of LGBTQ+-friendly channels are featured on industry-standard block lists, the Conscious Project is aiming to help companies reevaluate their block lists. This includes keyword blocking and brand safety controls, which CHEQ found disproportionately target terminology used in the LGBTQ+ community, such as "lesbian," "bisexual" and "drag queens."

The project will also work with partners to offset the negative impact of these block lists by developing proactive inclusion strategies. This will help brands get better information about creators and amplify a greater diversity of perspectives and views. The Channel Factory hopes to not only create a more inclusive online environment, but also increase opportunities for creators.

The Conscious Project will rely on education, tools and services to drive this move to promote the inclusion of diverse voices across advertising platforms.