Key launches Fan Relationship Manager

Fan interaction platform Key has launched an enterprise software platform similar to Salesforce, called Fan Relationship Manager.

The solution will allow talent and brands to gain control over first-party data. The objective is to democratize data collection, helping talent to better understand and connect with their followers and ultimately activate their intended audience. This has become particularly important as social media platforms increasingly control data algorithms, making it difficult for talent to access their audience data.

FRM gives talent access to audience segmentation, brand preferences and daily behaviors. They will also be able to reach out to fans directly, run media campaigns and brand partnerships, according to Key.

Users can both upload any first-party data to which they have access and use Key's middleware toolbox called Keychain to obtain this data. Keychain appears as intelligent links on a talent's social channels, serving content to fans while providing talent with data.

The solution also addresses the increasing inaccessibility of third-party data resulting from policy changes by giving talent access to first-party and zero-party data.

Agencies and talent have already begun using Key's technology, including MLB Players, Quincy Jones, Randy Travis and Pentatonix, Key said in a statement.