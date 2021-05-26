Coffee Break with Ketchum's Rob Flaherty

This week on Coffee Break, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett is joined by Rob Flaherty, chairman of Ketchum. Retiring in mid-June after 40 years in the industry, 32 of them at Ketchum, Rob relives some highlights of how the industry has changed, reflects on the past year and plots a retirement filled with crabbing, woodwork and advising nonprofits.

Coffee Break topics

1:30 - A look at the most seismic changes in the PR industry in the past 40 years and a recap of Flaherty’s journey from getting a dual degree in journalism and public relations to an about-to-be-retired man-about-town.

4:35 - How being “appropriately paranoid” all year helped Ketchum avoid a Jenga-like crumbling of an ecosystem dependent on every piece of the puzzle.

9:27 - Why Ketchum’s been leveraging consulting models to explore how clients are positioned on issues like the pandemic, DE&I and BLM.

10:30 - While working in an industry that never sleeps has its drawbacks (you’re not home enough, you’re not working for your client hard enough, you’re not billing enough…), PR industry folks have the opportunity to make a significant impact.

14:05 - Flaherty’s analogizes missing co-workers to the The Eagles’ “Hotel California” lyric, You can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave.