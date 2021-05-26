From the editor-in-chief: 30 Under 30 shows how PRWeek, the industry and society is changing for good

But then PR and media are changing. I think we’ve all been changed by the events of the past year.

The changes to PRWeek will gradually reveal themselves over the next month or two. If you receive our print magazine this week you will see some of the new fonts, fresh designs, layouts and graphics that we’re introducing.

These will also be reflected in PRWeek’s ever expanding digital and live offering in the coming weeks. Do let us know what you think. Hopefully you’ll like them.

When it comes to change and renewal, the 30 Under 30 project is particularly illuminating. We’ve handled it differently this year, including some inspiring illustrations and photography of the industry’s brightest burgeoning talent.

Indeed when we talk about transformation, the next gen of emerging leaders of the public relations business reveals an irrefutably golden future.

Please read the profiles of our selection of talented 20-somethings. You will gain useful insight into how this mix of millennials and GenZs think.

They represent the growing diversity of the industry in every sense. And from these short interviews they are absolutely passionate about diversity and change themselves.

It was significant to note that despite some of our preconceptions – and yes they are addicted to Twitter, Instagram and TikTok - this year’s 30 Under 30 still rate and heavily use traditional media, particularly the quality journalism of The Guardian, Reuters and the BBC.

I’d argue this is important. Collectively, we must put faith in these high calibre and progressive content brands, which have long had a powerful and positive impact on business and society, but increasingly are coming under attack in a polarised and febrile political climate.

Thankfully, one is filled with confidence having heard the opinions of these fine youngsters. They want communications to change to, and attitudes to work and mental health.

Let’s not sugarcoat it. It’s been a terrible 12 months in many respects.

But, as summer looms and the future brightens again, you may conclude that much of the change we see in the PR industry, and in wider society is, undoubtedly for the better.