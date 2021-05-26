Electrolux hires PR agency for consumer and corporate brief

Launch's new remit spans creative PR campaigns, media relations, social and influencer activity, corporate and issues management for Electrolux and its AEG and Zanussi brands.

The brief includes highlighting how consumers can lead more sustainable lives by investing in household appliances from AEG and Zanussi, including life hacks and educating the next generation.

“In AEG and Zanussi, we have brands that people know and love,” Electrolux senior brand and consumer marketing manager Smriti Edwards said.

“Our product innovation is something special right now and, with sustainability so high on Electrolux’s agenda too, there’s never been a better time for PR to make a difference. Launch really impressed us with its creative thinking, team dynamic and work ethos.’

A Launch team of seven – led by chief operating officer Juliet Cameron – will work on the account.

“AEG and Zanussi are well-established names when it comes to home appliances in the UK. And let’s face it, we’ve never spent so much time at home, or relied on our appliances this much – whether that’s baking banana bread, trying to keep our homes clean or putting on a wash between calls. The PR potential right now to help build awareness of these brands is enormous.”