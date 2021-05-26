LongLiveThePrince: Remembering Kiyan Prince through FIFA 21

On 18 May 2006, I witnessed a close friend and young football superstar by the name of Kiyan Prince murdered outside our school gates in Edgware, North London. This should never have happened, but what makes it even more painful was the fact that Kiyan was just 15 years of age and had his whole life ahead of him.

Now, 15 years on from his tragic death, Kiyan Prince returns as the professional footballer he should have been, in the new FIFA 21 game. Honouring Kiyan, his father, Dr Mark Prince OBE, founder of the Kiyan Prince Foundation, has worked closely with EA Sports developers and Engine Creative to ensure Kiyan’s legacy is one that can inspire generations. This was a great idea that Kiyan would have been delighted to have played a part in himself.

The genius in the campaign was set from the start of the project two years ago. Working tirelessly, the team put together a player profile for Kiyan and EA Sports developers worked closely with his family, friends (including me), former teams and coaches to get the perfect picture.

The main aim was to integrate Kiyan into the game as authentically as possible. The team worked hard to age Kiyan’s appearance using images from his school years and crafted his playing style and on-pitch characteristics and skills.

This was even more moving when I was asked to help explain to the developers how much of an amazing superstar he would have been. During our call we discussed Kiyan’s ability and attributes in detail, which made the thought of him becoming an actual player in the game even more real. I could not imagine the final result, which blew many people’s minds and reduced many to tears in what we can only describe as an outstanding piece of creative work.

Kiyan’s father has played a huge part in making this a reality and, through his pain, he built up the courage to push this campaign over the line. He is passionate about changing the prospects of young people and, through the Kiyan Prince Foundation and the new FIFA 21 campaign, he wants his son to be remembered not for the “tragedy of his death but for the triumph of his achievements”. Through this campaign our hope is that the world finally gets to see a glimpse of Kiyan’s incredible potential fulfilled.

If Kiyan were alive today, I have no doubt that he would be an individual that would create change in society and be a role model in the global football scene. We have already seen his impact on our TV screens and the numerous articles and headlines.

However, the bigger question is why is Kiyan not here, and how was his life taken so prematurely. This is why organisations such as the Kiyan Prince Foundation are important to help create further awareness of how issues such as knife crime can affect communities and ruin families. This is vital work and knife crime is an issue that we cannot ignore.

If you would like to further support the latest fundraiser and donate to the Kiyan Prince Foundation project, please visit this Gofundme page set up by Mark Prince.

Emmanuel Ofosu-Appiah is the UK PR manager of Mercer