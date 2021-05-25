‘Reflection is critically important, but it’s not enough’: Agencies, execs reflect on George Floyd anniversary

Added 40 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

Many firms are acknowledging that much more needs to be done.

News
Minneapolis and the U.S. marked the anniversary of the death of George Floyd on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Minneapolis and the U.S. marked the anniversary of the death of George Floyd on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

PR agencies and prominent industry leaders are putting out statements reflecting on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Last month, white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man on year ago. Chauvin was filmed pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee last May for more than nine minutes, prompting demonstrations around the country. Floyd’s death was also a catalyst for businesses to examine the treatment of Black Americans and pledge DEI initiatives. 

A year later, many industry leaders are acknowledging that much more needs to be done. 

IPG Dxtra

Omnicom 

APCO Worldwide

Ogilvy

Ketchum

Weber Shandwick

Padilla

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters