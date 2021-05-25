‘Reflection is critically important, but it’s not enough’: Agencies, execs reflect on George Floyd anniversary

PR agencies and prominent industry leaders are putting out statements reflecting on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Last month, white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man on year ago. Chauvin was filmed pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee last May for more than nine minutes, prompting demonstrations around the country. Floyd’s death was also a catalyst for businesses to examine the treatment of Black Americans and pledge DEI initiatives.

A year later, many industry leaders are acknowledging that much more needs to be done.

IPG Dxtra

Omnicom

APCO Worldwide

Today marks exactly one year since George Floyd was murdered. While today is a day for reflection, it is also a day of action. Encourage someone you know to speak up, to ensure our collective voices are heard. #JusticeForGeorge https://t.co/6l4VfEmcHJ — APCO Worldwide (@apcoworldwide) May 25, 2021

Ogilvy

One year ago we watched as the tragic murder of George Floyd ignited a movement that reverberated around the world. As we honor George Floyd’s life today, we must also reaffirm the shared responsibility we have to preserve his legacy and the impact he has had. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/hCXNDjr4YJ — Ogilvy (@Ogilvy) May 25, 2021

Ketchum

Today we remember George Perry Floyd Jr., whose tragic death raised the collective consciousness and fueled an ongoing racial justice movement. May he rest in power. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/MSKAz98ZBA — Ketchum (@KetchumPR) May 25, 2021

Weber Shandwick

Today our hearts go out to George Floyd's family and all of our communities and colleagues who carry the weight of these tragedies, who live and relive this violence. Today we recognize and support Black people everywhere who need – and deserve – equity and justice. — Weber Shandwick (@WeberShandwick) May 25, 2021

Padilla