Khoros rolls out Spring Innovation Release

Customer engagement platform Khoros has launched a slew of features and partnerships as part of its Spring Innovation Release.

The overall focus of the release is to streamline the work of marketers while facilitating the creation of better customer connection and customer experience. The Spring Innovation Release includes six features and partnerships.

To provide Khoros users with enhanced social listening capabilities, the platform has developed a new relationship with Talkwalker, a social media analytics and monitoring platform. The tool can be used in 187 languages and across all social media channels.

Khoros has also partnered with Samurai Labs, which relies on AI for natural language understanding. Using natural language processing and machine learning, Samurai Labs can determine the nature of online content, automatically removing anything offensive. The tool more broadly is able to reject or approve posts automatically.

Other features include Khoros Engagement Manager, which simplifies employee responses across digital channels, such as suggesting popular responses to questions. Khoros Marketing will now be available at no additional cost, allowing users to create ads for Facebook and Instagram.

Users will also have access to Khoros Intelligence, which has been augmented by NLP-powered theming, providing better social insights. Finally, Khoros users will be able to access Khoros CX Insights on mobile.