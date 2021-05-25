Syneos Health hires agency founder and bio-sciences specialist for senior roles

Helen Pope will focus on the agency’s client work for pharma firm Ferring, which has won recognition for its influencer and advocacy engagement via its ‘Fertility Awks’ campaign work.

She joins from a contract with 3 Monkeys Zeno and a longer stint at Four Health Communications, where she was a member of the leadership team.

Pope ran her own specialist healthcare consultancy – Helen Lawn & Associates – for nearly 20 years and she began her comms career as a project manager for Wells Healthcare.

Meanwhile, Sullivan (pictured) joins the agency from Spurwing Communications, based in Singapore, where she led corporate comms programmes for pharma firms including GSK, Takeda and Sanofi.

She started her PR career as a brand ambassador for Nespresso, but quickly moved into healthcare with a job at Edelman, where she specialised in bio-sciences for the agency in the UK and Malaysia.

Commenting on the appointments, Nicky Walsby, managing director of Syneos Health PR, said: “Client appetite for our evolving external affairs offering, incorporating value, access, reputation, advocacy and corporate communications, continues to grow and is a core ask within our end-to-end commercialisation services.

“Both Helens bring significant experience of managing corporate and external affairs briefs in highly complex markets and will be key players in our continued evolution as an external affairs powerhouse.”

