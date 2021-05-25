Philips sticks with Ketchum, FleishmanHillard after $300 million marketing review

AMSTERDAM: Philips has selected Omnicom Group as its global creative, media and communications agency partner, extending its decade-long relationship with PR agencies Ketchum and FleishmanHillard.

The decision came after the Dutch multinational electronics company invited at least four global holding companies to participate in a $300 million review run by R3. The award is subject to final contractual agreement. Financial details of the multi-year deal were not disclosed.

Other companies asked to pitch included Interpublic Group, Dentsu, WPP and MDC Partners, according to PRWeek’s sister title Campaign.

"During an intense pitch process, we were able to leverage the strength of our agencies in a model that connects creativity, culture and technology to help Philips build a category of one in the changing health technology industry," said John Wren, Omnicom Group chairman and CEO, in a statement. "We are proud to be Philips’ partner in this important, new chapter of their history."

The integrated team will be led by FleishmanHillard and Ketchum for communications, TBWA for creative and OMD for media, with additional work done by Interbrand, Critical Mass and Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.

Representatives from the two PR firms could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

The Omnicom agencies are tasked with helping the company extend its leadership as a health technology solutions provider, delivering personalized, differentiating customer experiences, according to Lorraine Barber-Miller, chief marketing and ecommerce officer at Philips.

"We continue to advance digital-first, always-on engagement and ecommerce strategies that enable us to meet our customers where and how they want to be engaged, bringing Philips’ brand purpose – improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation – to life," she said in a statement.

Omnicom’s PR firms started working with Philips in 2009 after creating One Voice, a network of communications firms consisting of Ketchum, FleishmanHillard, CPR Worldwide and Kraeb & Gavin Anderson, for the company.

The account award also comes as Chris Foster is set to take over as CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group next month after an 18-month search for Karen van Bergen's successor at the head of Omnicom's PR network.

Philips, which makes household and personal care electronic products such as toothbrushes, headphones and kitchen appliances, as well as auto parts and healthcare products, spends roughly $300 million on media globally.