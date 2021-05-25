Health Unlimited acquires specialist agency with expertise in pharmacoeconomics

Health Unlimited said its acquisition of Strategen would strengthen its med-ed services via the addition of the specialist consultancy’s 25-year heritage in pharmacoeconomics, opinion leader development, and research services.

Pharmacoeconomics, a sub-discipline of health economics, evaluates the cost of a pharma product against its effect – which is measured in monetary value, efficacy, or enhanced quality of life.

The approach is commonly used, by organisations such as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), as a tool to guide the allocation of healthcare resources.

Clare Peck, managing director of Health Unlimited, said: “Combining our strengths adds important breadth to our capabilities in achieving even greater impact for our pharmaceutical and biotech clients in the years ahead. We are incredibly excited by this acquisition, and we welcome Strategen’s addition to Health Unlimited.”

Denise Buchan, company director at Strategen, said: “Strategen has a long reputation for delivering value-added medical communication and market access solutions for our clients.”

Health Unlimited is part of the Unlimited Group, which has four divisions including marketing, comms, and digital services.

The agency said it had recorded 10 per cent year-on-year growth since Peck took over as managing director last June.

Last week, Unlimited Group announced it had appointed Will Hart as group managing director of its communications division, to succeed Nick Clark.

