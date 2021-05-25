Ex-Pegasus veteran joins Hill+Knowlton health team

Laura Cook has spent the bulk of her career at Pegasus, joining the agency as an account executive in 2007 and working her way up to associate director.

Her experience in consumer health comms ranges from OTC medicines to skincare and health tech, and she has worked for clients such as LloydsPharmacy, Holland & Barrett, Pfizer, and GSK.

Pegasus merged with Ashfield Digital and Creative and Cambridge Biomarketing to form Mind+Matter in January.

Jess Walsh, managing director of health and wellness at H+K London, said: “Laura is a perfect fit for our Healthcare team and is a strong advocate for our ‘People Not Patients’ ethos. I look forward to seeing her exceptional consumer health experience in action for our clients.”

Cook’s appointment comes just weeks after the agency landed biopharmaceutical company Global Blood Therapeutics as a new client. It scored a major health account win last year when it became the global agency of record for international hearing aid manufacturer GN Hearing.

And it won the Best Public Health Awareness Campaign (excluding Coronavirus) prize at the PRWeek Healthcare and Pharma Comms Awards 2021, for its 'I Am number 17' campaign to raise awareness of rare diseases for Takeda UK.

The agency is ranked 10th in PRWeek’s 150 UK PR Consultancies 2021, with revenue of £37.3m in 2020.

