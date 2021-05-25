Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

TrailRunner International has opened an office in Nashville, Tennessee. Director Sarah Grubbs has been selected to lead it. When the office is operational effective June 1, Grubbs will be joined by MD Johanna Hoopes as the firm plans an “aggressive” hiring spree in Nashville. PRWeek has all the details on why TrailRunner decided to plant a flag in that particular location.

How the NBA is marking the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death. The NBA’s social justice coalition is calling on the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to honor the memory of Floyd and "others who have been victims of police brutality." The act would ban the use of chokeholds and establish a national database of police misconduct. “Because police actions are governed by a diverse array of state laws and local policies, the Floyd Act takes unprecedented strides towards consistency -- reforming at a federal level the practices that failed its namesake," the coalition's statement read.

The Associated Press is launching a review of its social media policies. The move comes after 100 AP journalists signed a letter questioning the firing of news associate Emily Wilder who had expressed pro-Palestinian views on social media. Current AP rules compel staff members not to express opinions on controversial issues. But in a memo to staffers on Monday night, AP news leaders asked for people to suggest changes to social media guidelines and said a committee will bring forth recommendations by September.

Learnings from children during the pandemic. In an op-ed for PRWeek’s Femme Forward series, Kaplow Communications’ president and chief strategy officer Randi Liodice shared how the optimism of her two boys in the face of an unprecedented health crisis sustained her and provided hope in navigating uncharted waters at home, which doubled as a remote workplace.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner? The blockbuster antitrust trial between Apple and Epic Games ended on Monday and Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is striving to issue an opinion by mid-August. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted that he won’t be commenting on the trial before the verdict is delivered, and then thanked Popeyes for “building a fine restaurant next door to the Oakland federal courthouse.”