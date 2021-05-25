Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Agency of the Year

Brands2Life

Despite the global pandemic, the independent agency ran some of its most successful campaigns and kept yearly revenues within 10% of the previous year.. It generated £2.4million in new business including Adecco Group, Bose Professional, Bought By Many, Experian, GetYourGuide, Qinetiq and Vodafone Business.

Brands2Life’s Film team produced over 150 branded films over a 12 month period, winning a Brand Film PR Agency of the Year award in addition to awards for its women's health campaign 'Maybe It's Not Thrush' for Balance Activ and LinkedIn's first ever B2B influencer force-for-good campaign.

One of the film highlights from 2020 was its ‘Changemakers’ campaign for LinkedIn, identifying the biggest issues affecting the world of work and partnering with activists in these areas. Content included social video for Pride month, a live Twitter Q&A with the Social Mobility Foundation, and a #BLM-focussed LinkedIn Live. The results so far are 26% and 21% uplifts in LinkedIn users’ engaged feed sessions and sessions of 30 minutes+ respectively; a 20% growth in users’ on-platform reactions and comments, and 13 award nominations in addition to a Drum Social Award win.-

Meanwhile, Brands2Life's consumer campaign for Tetra Pak helped raise awareness of the company’s environmental credentials and encouraged consumers to choose and recycle cartoned products. The campaign reached 16million people and generated 15million video views.

Judges comment: Standout category winner. Creative, right tone of voice across each campaign and fab results.

Shortlisted

LLYC

Oh My!