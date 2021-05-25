Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Branded programme

Company: LADbible Group

Client: Häagen-Dazs

Credits: Mind Share

Film: Dear Tyla

Häagen-Dazs wanted to widen its appeal with its target audience of women aged 25 to 34 and shift its perception as a modern and fun brand.

In summer 2020 female publisher Tyla, part of the LADbible Group, partnered with the ice cream brand as part of its ‘Don’t Hold Back’ campaign. The Group created ‘Dear Tyla’, an advice line series encouraging people to share their embarrassing lockdown confessions, with comedian Deborah Frances-White and journalist and author Yomi Adegoke taking on the role of official Agony Aunts.

28 pieces of content were created in two months , released weekly in August. Out of 47 branded content videos, 'Dear Tyla' was the most watched Instagram campaign, and the fifth most watched Facebook campaign. It was also the most watched Häagen-Dazs campaign globally in the last three years.

LADbible over-delivered on all targets, hitting 25,000+ engagements, 4million+ video views, 19.3million reach and nearly 27million impressions - of which 7.3million were the core target audience.

Judges comment: Fantastic concept, a brilliant and balanced cast, and a great mix of usefulness and entertainment make this a stand out campaign. It successfully harnesses lockdown experiences to create like-minded communities and evolve the brand's positioning hyper effectively in the process. Great work.

