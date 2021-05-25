Free Now appoints creative comms agency

The Romans has been given a remit to deliver a press office programme and creative campaigns to bring to life Free Now's mission to “empower smarter mobility decisions, helping people to move more freely and help cities to thrive”.

Free Now, which is well-established in Europe, claims it is the only app in London to offer users access to both black cabs and private hire vehicles. The business has a focus on “driver-centricity”, placing a priority on driver communication and wellbeing.

The Romans’ first task is to promote the brand's new partnership with campaigning mental-health support charity CALM, which aims to shine a spotlight on the mental wellbeing of drivers and promote deeper conversations between drivers and passengers.

Free Now has also planned sustainability commitments to ensure every taxi available via the app is electric by 2024, and every private hire vehicle by 2025.

“With the easing of restrictions and London opening up again, we knew we needed a new PR partner able to match our ambition to take the brand to the next level,” Free Now head of PR for UK and Ireland Nike Onakoya said.

“We loved the strategic and creative thinking in The Romans’ pitch, and were blown away by their enthusiasm for the brand – we can’t wait to get started with them in what is set to be a pivotal year for cities, and our business.”

The Romans director Lucy McGettigan added: “After a year spent daydreaming about a time when we can once again whizz around London in taxis, we couldn’t think of a more exciting new client than Free Now.”