Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Most emotional film

Agency: AMVBBDO

Client : Macmillan Cancer Report

Credits: Zenith, Iconoclast, Stitch Editing, 750mph & MPC

Film: Whatever It Takes

Macmillan wanted to mobilise people into action, whether that was donating, fundraising, leaving a gift in their will, volunteering, businesses choosing their next charity partner, working with it in a professional capacity, or seeking cancer support.

During the pitch process, research showed that people’s understanding of Macmillan was limited and that those who understand the full picture of the organisation’s work are likely to donate more. This led to the 'Whatever It Takes' idea.

The film shows Macmillan’s staff supporting those living with cancer and also shows the daily challenges and triumphs of living with cancer. The film ends with a call for donations.

The ‘Whatever It Takes’ campaign launched on the 9 Jan 2020 in a prime spot during ITV's The Voice.

The campaign has resonated among all key target audiences.

Macmillan has also seen a much higher engagement with its support services across the board: calls to its support line have increased by 41%, and there’s been a 7% increase year-on-year in registrations for the online community.

Judges comment: This film felt efficient and brave - though it is succinct it does not shy away from super strong images that are sure to provoke a reaction. The call to action is rendered more dynamic as a result.

Shortlisted

