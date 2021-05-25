Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Brand documentary

Agency: Beta Alliance

Client: Kaspersky

Credits: Forever Beta

Film: Imagine Beyond - series 2

To support their brand promise ‘Bring on the Future’, global cyber security brand Kaspersky has commissioned a content platform- Tomorrow Unlocked- with videos that explore the future of technology. Its Imagine Beyond series explores how what we consider to be human- body, memory, death and sex for example- is being changed by technology.

Beta Alliance was approached to create two documentaries for the channel to drive engagement and subscribers. The Imagine Beyond series 2 looked at two controversial topics: using technology to pursue immortality and the future of human-robotic relationships. Both films featured experts and pioneers who are using technology to reimagine what the future could hold for sex and death.

The episodes have been viewed over 450,000 times to date and received almost 1,000 comments. Their viewer retention rate, like/dislike ratio and engagement rates, are all far above Tomorrow Unlocked's channel average. The videos have also succeeded in bringing people from across the world together to imagine new and exciting perspectives on how the future of technology could affect what it means to be human.

Judges comment: Great concept and strategy and excellent execution. Great videos, great storytelling. The next level.

Shortlisted

Sheba - Cats That Rule The World- AMVBBDO for Mars Pet - Sheba

Crisis to Catalyst- BBC StoryWorks for Innovate Finance

The Bicycling Bookseller by Google

Trust Is Earned | Norwegian People's Aid by Helly Hansen

The 100 year journey- TMW Unlimited for Westminster City Council