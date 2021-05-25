Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Best use of humour

Agency: CHIEF. Productions

Client: Paddy Power

Film: The Jockey

Looking to build awareness around the Cheltenham festival, Paddy Power signed ex-footballer Peter Crouch as their brand ambassador.

The betting brand’s objective was to create a film so funny and entertaining that it would go viral. Crouch was given a few pointers from Ruby Walsh - the most successful Cheltenham jockey ever - then donned silks to join both Walsh and Paddy on the racetrack.

The video made its debut on the evening of Cheltenham 2020, the biggest horse racing festival in the calendar. It depicted Crouch falling off a horse after he attempted to jump a fence.

Within twelve hours, the video had been viewed more than a million times and is now heading towards 7 million. It is also the most watched piece of content in Paddy Power history.

Judges comment: Highly humorous and compelling with an especially inspired use of comedic timing - really funny.

Shortlisted

