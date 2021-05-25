Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Best use of digital/social media

Agency: LLYC

Client: Multiópticas

Film: THE SCREEN CRIB

Despite the fact that nine out of 10 parents claim that screens are harmful for their children, 30% buy them a device with screens before the age of four. Multiópticas, through its Screen Pollution narrative, wanted to draw attention to this contradiction and emphasise how this is harmful to the eye health and development of the youngest children.

In 2020, a year after its first successful campaign, the brand decided to reinforce this message by starting a media conversation and social debate. LLYC created a crib, highchair and rocking horse with integrated screens. It also developed a start-up called SP Future, collaborating with Instagram influencers as though it was a real company selling these real products.

After 24 hours of social media controversy surrounding the products, the agency revealed that Multiópticas was behind it and unveiled its awareness-raising message. The campaign reached 7million people with 1.5 million views of the video on Instagram. In the media it reached an audience of 26,766,590.

Judges comment: This was an exceptional idea, with a bold and important message at its heart, delivered fearlessly: really great example of the role a brave brand can play in the social conversation.

Shortlisted

LinkedIn Changemakers- Brands2Life for LinkedIn

Don't Overthink it- Oh My! for AB InBev - Mike's Hard Seltzer

It’s Time To Open Up - Movember Health Promotions 2020- Studio 71 UK for Movember