Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Best use of an influencer or celebrity

Company: LADbible Group

Client: Mindshare

Credits: freuds

Project name: KFC Virgins

KFC wanted to promote its products to the LADbible Group's youth audience coming out of the first lockdown.

The concept of the campaign was to film people who had never eaten KFC before: KFC Virgins. The campaign partnered with Chris Eubank and took him for his first ever taste of the brand's fried chicken alongside influencer and KFC superfan Stevo The Madman.

Chris Eubank's KFC Virgins episode formed part of a three-part episodic video series, which also featured a professional wine taster and a man who lives his life entirely as a Victorian.

In less than 24 hours, Chris Eubank's episode of KFC Virgins reached over 3.6 million people and generated over 45,000 comments. The mini-series was KFC's highest viewed campaign of the year and made UNILAD KFC's most successful entertainment partner globally for 2020.

The series reached millions of people, attracted over 200,000 audience engagements; a third of which saw people 'meaningfully interacting' with the content by commenting or sharing.

Judges comment: Great idea to contrast Eubank's sophisticated demeanour with Stevo's direct and punchy style. Humorous and charming, this piece of content delivers perfectly on the objective to ""drive the crave"" in a way that feels familiar yet compelling.

