Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Best director

Agency: Riff Raff Films

Client: Burberry

Film: Festive

Burberry’s history formed the inspiration behind its ‘Festive’ campaign. Founder Thomas Burberry, created weatherproof clothing used by polar explorers. Taking inspiration from the film 'Singin' in the Rain' and the challenges of 2020, creatives and directors Megaforce decided to expand on this theme.

Riff Raff Films was brought onboard as both creative agency and production company in collaboration with Burberry to create the festive campaign film. Launched in November 2020, the video features an impeccably dressed quartet dancing through the streets, with each step choreographed by renowned collective (LA) HORDE, while ice blocks rain from the sky and an updated version of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ plays.

As of 1 March 2021, the video has almost 3.5 million views on the brand's YouTube site (of 355,000 subscribers), and is in its top 10 most popular videos.

Judges comment: Surprising, slick and unmistakably British! Loved the cinematography, the concept and the execution.

